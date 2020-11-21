NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 3 video: What’s up with Tammy?







NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 3 is set to air on CBS next week, and there are a lot of important events coming up. This is going to be a timely episode, and one that could explore some of Pride’s past in the New Orleans Police Department and how it relates to the present.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, though, the subject matter is a little bit more lighthearted. Take, for example, Patton trying to solve a new mystery — what’s going on with Tammy? She’s chipper in a way she often isn’t, and seems willing to try some new things — even a fancy coffee drink that she’d usually shy away from! So what is going on here? The synopsis for this episode suggests that Gregorio may be in a new relationship, and this could theoretically be something that opens up her horizons a little bit. That’s at least what we are guessing as the reason for the change right now.

Meanwhile, Pride is doing what he can to prepare for an upcoming music gig — a sign that he is doing what he can to adapt to the changing times and trying to offer some escapism to people out there struggling. This is another bit of evidence that this show isn’t moving past the pandemic necessarily, though they are working in order to ensure that there are some other things addressed, as well.

In the end, we think that this NCIS: New Orleans episode is going to do a great job of giving you a sense of all sorts of things that are going on with these characters. Some are fun and celebratory, whereas a few others are more serious. This is a mixture, but wasn’t that the case for the show long before this year, as well?

