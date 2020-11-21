Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: New episode-title scoop







While production happens on Blue Bloods season 11 and we’re 13 days from the premiere, do you want more title scoop?

In a new post on Instagram, show executive producer noted that episode 1108 is being co-written by her, and the title for it is “More Than Meets the Eye.” Titles for this show can often be taken literally, so we do think this alludes to there being some sort of surprise that emerges over the course of this hour. Could the Reagans find out something about Joe Hill that they didn’t know before? Is this a reference to a complicated case? We’re pretty sure that it’s not a Transformers reference, but just about everything else still seems up for debate.

For those who are curious, “More Than Meets the Eye” being 1108 in the production order does not mean that this is going to be the eighth episode to air this season. It also doesn’t mean that it will start filming in the immediate future. All things considered production hasn’t been going for that long, and installments typically are written weeks in advance of them filming in New York. This is just something that is being set up and prepared for down the road.

Odds are, this is an episode that will air over the first few months in the new year — with schedules being so crazy right now amidst the pandemic, we hesitate to offer more specifics than this.

