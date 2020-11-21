NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: LL Cool J on post-pandemic setting, more







While you wait for the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 to air on CBS this weekend, why not hear from series star LL Cool J? He’s seen just about everything in between doing this show and the rest of his career, but the past few months have been a challenge even for him.

In a new interview on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, the actor goes through some of what the process has been like working on the series as of late, including the post-pandemic setting — while the main characters aren’t completely on the other side of it, they’re in a place where they can start to think more about the future. There is a little bit of hope in that, but also still a grounded sense of reality.

LL also jokes near the end of the interview about the longevity of the show and how there are still some more Naval crimes in Los Angeles still worth solving after all of these years. We know that for Sam’s story moving forward, there is some big stuff on Sunday including him working to figure out why a tip from an informant leads into a chaotic, life-or-death situation. Meanwhile, we’re going to be seeing more of Sam’s daughter, which we are hoping transitions into opportunities to see more and more of the relationships around him.

Remember that these agents are impacted greatly by their personal lives — with that in mind, there are going to be stories moving forward this season. We think ever since “Answers” midway through the last season, we’ve seen this at least become slightly more of a priority. Here’s to hoping that lasts for a good while.

