NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3 video: Sam’s new crisis







We knew entering NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3 that Sam Hanna was going to be in danger. Now, though, we have more of an insight as to what that looks like.

In the video below, you can see a situation where Sam is out doing what is supposed to be just a standard meeting with an informant. Nell sends him out, claiming that Hetty believes this person has some valuable intel on national security.

Yet, a lot of this changes soon after once Sam realizes that his life is threatened — and he’s almost hit with a car! Suffice it to say, this is where a lot of the mood changes for him in regards to the case. He needs to figure out why he’s being attacked, and if there is anything that he can do about it on the other side. He’s certainly going to need some help, though, in order to figure a lot of this out … it’s not going to be coming about altogether easy.

We do think that this is one of those episodes that will give us much of what we want for Sam — an action-packed thrill ride where he puts the pedal to the metal. Yet, at the same time, we do hope that there are opportunities coming up to see more of his personal life. That’s why we are glad to see that his daughter is going to be coming back to the show (albeit with a recasting). Meanwhile, we’re also hoping that coming up, there will be a few chances to dive more into his relationships — there was at least some stuff that we got to see last season with him and Katherine.

In the end, though, let’s just hope that Sam finds a way to get out of this situation in one piece. We know that it won’t necessarily be that easy…

