Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Series boss on key Meredith Grey decision







We’re now two episodes into Grey’s Anatomy season 17 and, for the time being, Meredith Grey is still in a bad place. She’s been fighting off COVID-19 since the end of the first episode — it’s been confirmed now that this is her diagnosis, and within her “dream-world” she has so far seen Derek. More could be coming.

So why put Meredith’s life on the line like this, especially since she is one of the most beloved characters on all of TV? Well, it has a lot to do with depicting the serious nature of the virus, and then also sending a message to viewers. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what show executive producer Krista Vernoff had to say on the subject:

“We saw an opportunity to dramatize and illuminate their plight through the incredibly well-loved and well-known character of Meredith Grey … Doctors and nurses are fighting for us and falling for us … The least we can do is wear a mask, socially distance and stay home whenever possible. Meredith has a real fight ahead of her. And… she has that beach. Darkness and light.”

The meaning behind this diagnosis is now clear, and we imagine that the goal from here will be seeing if she can recover. We don’t necessarily think that Meredith will be fighting this virus off all season, but it could very well be the focus for the next couple of episodes. That allows the writers an opportunity to bring back a few other characters from the past.

What do you think is coming up for Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

