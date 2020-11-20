Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: Bridget Moynahan teases what’s ahead







Are you prepared for the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere? It is finally coming to CBS in just two weeks! While you do wait for it, we are at least grateful to have a little more scoop from series regular Bridget Moynahan.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have further insight coming.

In the video below, you can see Bridget’s appearance this morning from Live! with Kelly and Ryan, where she details some of what she has coming up this season. This marks the first time we’ve had 100% confirmation on the fact that Erin will still be considering the position of District Attorney in the new season — it’s not something that should surprise anyone, given that we saw it last season. Yet, there will be storylines around the current DA and then also Erin’s perspective on the future.

Also in this interview, Bridget does her best to talk through what is going on in terms of the cast trying to film during these difficult times. While she noted that they are doing some outdoor work, the specific locations being chosen are ones that are sparsely populated; with that, you may not see Bridget, Donnie Wahlberg, or any other cast member in some familiar NYC locales early on. If it appears that way, it may just be the result of movie magic. Blue Bloods has implemented as many different safety measures as possible to ensure that everyone is okay.

It’s nice to see Blue Bloods getting a little bit of press at this point — we still don’t even have a promo for what’s coming up!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see for Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news related to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







