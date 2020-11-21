The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 return date for James Spader, cast







Curious in learning The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 return date at NBC, plus other insight on what could be coming? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break that down, and also look ahead.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the NBC series airing in one week’s time. Go ahead and cite the Thanksgiving holiday as the primary reason for that. As for when it’s back, think in terms of January 22. Ugh.

So what is going to be coming up next on the series? We imagine that we are going to pick up with the immediate aftermath of Raymond Reddington killing Katarina Rostova, and with that setting the ball in motion for a dramatic series of events. We envision that a huge, chaotic series of twists will be coming right around the corner, ones where Raymond may need to prove to Liz that he is not the bad guy here — despite murdering her mother (if that is her real mother, anyway).

Also, Reddington told Katarina that it was “not that simple” when it comes to him having the Archive. That is obviously going to play a big role in whatever lies ahead on the series. We want to believe that he is really out to protect Liz … but why hide so much from her then? There really is only so much time left for the truth to start coming out.

