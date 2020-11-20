Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4 promo: Who else is returning?







Just in case you weren’t excited enough for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4, know this — another character is coming back. Because they’re coming into Meredith’s beach-world, we have to imagine they are appearing from beyond the grave.

So who else is joining Derek? There are a few different people to consider here. At the top of the list of possible candidates here has to be Ellis, just because we have seen the character turn up on occasion before. Yet, because of that will there be the same impact felt by her making a return now? We’re not altogether sure. Our #1 candidate in our mind is Lexie, but there are some big-time challenges with that. Namely, that Chyler Leigh has been rather busy doing Supergirl as of late and it films in a country with a required quarantine period. Traveling two and from there is not easy.

There are still some other candidates worth thinking about for a moment — think in terms of George and also Mark. Both would have an impact, but as big of an impact as Meredith’s sister? It’s hard to say. We’ll admit that we’d love to see Cristina again, but not in this context — we want to think Cristina’s still alive given that we’ve seen her send text messages in the recent past!

Alas, we are going to have to wait two weeks in order to know who’s coming back — understandably, there is no new episode coming on Thanksgiving Day.

Who else do you think is coming back on Grey’s Anatomy moving forward?

