Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4 return date for Ellen Pompeo, cast







Do you find yourself interested in the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4 return date at ABC, or more insight on what lies ahead? Go ahead and consider this piece your source for news on both!

The bad, but expected, news is what we’ll kick this article off with. After all, there is no new episode next week. Why isn’t this a surprise? It really just comes down to the fact that it’s Thanksgiving and it makes no sense for ABC to program new episodes then. Even in a year like this one, we’re sure that a lot of viewers out there have some plans as to how they are going to spend the night already.

When Grey’s Anatomy season 17 does return on December 3, hopefully it will do so with some interesting, new stories that deepen the lives of these characters — early signs suggest that it certainly will for Maggie. She’s already getting closer to Winston, who is still fairly new to this world.

For a few more details, go ahead and view the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4 synopsis below:

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick begins to go stir crazy; and Maggie gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s background on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Now, let’s just hope that some of these characters find a little inner peace — we have a feeling the outward chaos is not going away soon.

