The Blacklist season 8 episode 2: Is this Katarina Rostova’s conclusion?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion,” and that gives us a lot to think about.

Take, for example, simply this: Are we really near the end of the road when it comes to the Katarina Rostova character? When you think about the title alone, there’s a lot to think about. There have been episodes with “Conclusion” in the name that have been just that — the end of an era. Yet, there are others (see “Alexander Kirk: Conclusion”) that kick off more of an arc with that character.

The difference between Katarina and Kirk here, though, is simply the fact that we’ve already had basically a full season worth of Katarina — if they wanted to have more of the character right away, then why name this episode “Conclusion”? Don’t be surprised if this is the end of at least something when it comes to the character … even if it’s not the end of Katarina herself. We know there’s a lot of season 8 still to come, and that means a chance to tell a LOT of different stories. Regardless of Katarina’s presence moving forward this season, we imagine that her shadow will for sure loom.

Of course, what’s going to make diving into tomorrow’s episode so tough is knowing that there is another hiatus down the road. We know there isn’t an episode on Black Friday — after that, we’re venturing a little bit more into the great unknown. We’d like for more episodes in December, though we’re aware that there are some NBC shows out there taking the entire month off.

