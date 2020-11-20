Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 3 return date hopes on NBC







Want to know the Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 3 return date, or some further details on what lies ahead? Go ahead and consider this your early source.

Of course, we’ll start things off by making the following clear: There is no new episode airing on the network next week. As for the reasoning why, it shouldn’t come as much of a shock — next week is Thanksgiving. Nobody wants to compete with that even though we all know fans will tune in to this show no matter what.

As for when the series is going to be back after that, you will be waiting for a while. When you look at some of the other NBC shows this week, there has been a lingering trend. For example, This Is Us is off the air until January 5, whereas One Chicago will not be coming back until January 6.

Why the long December hiatus for a lot of these shows? With many of them, it is keeping with the trend of the past few weeks. Beyond just that, though, it also gives the cast and crew an opportunity to bank some more episodes and not rush and with a show as good as Law & Order: SVU we are more then happy to wait.

Here’s the good news, though — SVU is going to be back a little bit sooner than some of those shows. Tonight, it was confirmed that the series will be returning to NBC in two weeks — there should be further details revealed soon. For now, we’re just glad that this isn’t the worst-case scenario when it comes to hiatuses. We just gotta make it through Thanksgiving.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Also, be sure to keep coming back in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







