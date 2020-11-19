Young Sheldon season 4 episode 4 return date hopes on CBS







Want to get the Young Sheldon season 4 episode 4 return date, or at least what it could potentially be on CBS? We’ve got more info on that within!

Here’s what we know first and foremost for now — don’t expect the Big Bang Theory prequel to be back on the air next week. The reasoning for that, in the end, is simply because of Thanksgiving. There’s no real reason to throw the comedy on the air during a night where there just isn’t going to be all that much on the air.

What we can go ahead and do, though, is note where things are going from here. According to the Futon Critic, there are plans for the next new episode (entitled “Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love”) to air on Thursday, December 3. Meanwhile, there is another episode entitled “A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On” coming on December 17. There is no synopsis out there as of yet for either one of these episodes, but we’re hoping that there is going to be some other insight coming in the near future.

When it comes to a show like Young Sheldon, we’re not in general expecting CBS to come out with some deluge of information in terms of what’s ahead. The major thing that we’re hoping for right now is strictly a chance at having a few laughs and getting away from the world. We know that a lot of people out there need that in a time like this, and because the show is set in the past, it can be reliant more on nostalgia as opposed to pressure to throw just about anything happening in present-day into the story.

