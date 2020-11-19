I Hate Suzie season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







Following its premiere today on HBO Max, can you expect an I Hate Suzie season 2? Or, is it more likely that the British import is one-and-done?

As is often the case with new releases on a streaming service, the future for now is still somewhat up in the air. Yet, here is what we know — Sky in the UK will probably be the part that first makes the decision, alongside writer Lucy Prebble and members of the cast. We know that in general, British series often feel less pressure to make more content than American TV does — and they’re also fine with a show adhering to a very specific form.

If there is a reason to feel pessimistic about the chances of an I Hate Suzie season 2, it is likely tied to the structure of season 1. Each episode revolved around a specific stage of grief, which gives the overall series a specific feel. If you bring the show back, it would be challenging to do the same thing again in a believable manner. You would need potentially a very specific idea, let alone potential new characters and ways to keep things moving along. We wouldn’t say “no” to the prospect of more, but it’s hard to sit here and say that the series for-sure needs one. We’re happy that Billie Piper has a new platform, though, and that this show allows you to run the gamut of emotions as a viewer.

Is it possible that the series’ HBO Max performance could impact its future? We have to imagine so, though we don’t necessarily think that executives there will be the ones that power the decision. It was still a smart acquisition for them to make, since it allows them a chance to store up some more original content — and potentially recruit some further viewers in the weeks and months to come.

