The Bachelorette spoilers: Tayshia Adams’ song-filled group date







Want to know what’s coming up on the next group date? You’re going to see it during Tuesday’s The Bachelorette, and it’s a competition in order to get a one-on-one date at the very end of it. No, this is not The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.

This is the sort of group date that we love — it’s an expression of creativity, and it’s also less about watching dudes beat each other to a pulp. There’s still a good chance at there being some drama, but it will probably play out in a very-different way.

Below, the attached synopsis should give you at least somewhat of a sense of what lies ahead:

A musical faceoff ensues between seven men as they attempt to write a romantic song and serenade Tayshia to win a one-on-one date. Whose musical stylings will make her heart hum? It is not all fun and games for the man who wins. His moving story prompts Tayshia to reveal some of her own closely held feelings about her upbringing as well.

The latter part of this serves as a good reminder that sometimes, personal revelations can come from what seem to be genuine, organic moments. Apparently, a sing-song date leads to the winner having a chance to open up to Tayshia in a real way. Who knows precisely what the future is going to hold after that?

