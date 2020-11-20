Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Could Meredith actually die?







We know that a lot of talk related to Grey’s Anatomy has been around Patrick Dempsey, and we understand that. Yet, there’s another big question worth wondering: Could Meredith actually die? Could Ellen Pompeo actually leave the show this season?

We should note first and foremost here that anything is theoretically possible — Grey’s Anatomy has killed off characters before! There always should be that pit in your stomach with this show. Yet, it’s hard for us to imagine Grey’s Anatomy without Meredith. While this is the final year that Pompeo is under contract for, that doesn’t mean that the producers would remove her from the equation. She’s the focal point of the story!

If we had a chance to theorize about what’s going on here personally, we would say that this Meredith – pandemic story with Derek and the dream is just a wait to offer some more unique material. It brings back a beloved cast member, and it also shows the seriousness of the virus. (Patrick Dempsey confirmed that she had it in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.) Meredith Grey is to a lot of people a superhero, but this is a reminder that she is as vulnerable as anyone out there. This is an important story that needs to be told.

So, for now, we imagine that Meredith is going to pull through this — but there may still be a lot of challenges. We’re preparing for anything this season, as it’s not entirely clear what the long-term ramifications of this health battle are going to be.

