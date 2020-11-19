Blue Bloods season 11: Donnie Wahlberg reflects before premiere airs







We are just under two weeks away now from the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere. Isn’t that a cause of celebration? We’re sure that there are a lot of big stories ahead for Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast, and we can’t wait to see them unfold.

So while you do wait for more Blue Bloods to arrive, why not spend a moment or two reflecting with Donnie Wahlberg? That is, after all, what the new video is all about. In it, the series regular makes it clear that the series premiere from more than a decade ago is his all-time favorite of the show — and we understand why. This marked an opportunity to work with Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and the rest of the cast for the first time. There was an excitement that came with the unknown, as you were just starting to get a feel for what the characters and the story would be. Clearly, there is a lot that worked about the episode given the fact that they are all still there making new ones now.

As for where the story of Danny Reagan is now, the upcoming December 4 premiere is going to feature Wahlberg’s character, alongside his partner Maria Baez, going missing during a case. This will lead to Jamie and his newly-discovered nephew Joe Hill teaming up in order to see if he can be found. There could be some legitimate danger within this episode, and that’s a big reason for our personal excitement.

