Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 video: An Angelina impersonator?







Are you prepared for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 premiere on MTV tonight? We’re hoping for a lot of fun, and we know already that Mike is ready to hand down a new nickname to his wife Lauren: The Impersonation.

In the video below, you can see Mike and Lauren conspire on a prank to play on some of their friends as they prepare to meet up with some of their roommates for the first time since the start of the pandemic. So what’s the idea? At first, it involved Mike wanting to bring a “hamster” to commemorate Angelina … but Lauren has a better idea. She apparently has a black wig, so she’s planning to put that on and impersonate Angelina to the best of her ability. While we don’t think she’s going to stay in character for all that long, it still should make for a rather fun little moment.

In case you are wondering how this season was made possible, the vast majority of it is taking place within a hotel in Las Vegas — it’s a bubble environment similar to what we are seeing on shows like The Bachelorette and Love Island. A number of other safety protocols were put into place throughout the season, as well, including testing and PPE gear for the crew.

Ultimately, there are few shows out there quite like this that provide the sort of escapism mixed with silliness — that’s why Jersey Shore is probably back during this particular time. The one thing we wouldn’t expect to see tonight is a surprise appearance from Snooki, who continues to insist that she was not a part of the season. We’re inclined to believe her, mostly because it feels like MTV would hype it up if she were to come back.

Tonight, the band is back together! (Well, sort of. 🐹) @ItsTheSituation and @lauren_pesce have something up their sleeves for the roomies on the premiere of #JSFamilyVacation! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/ykaZu9p2Ds — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) November 19, 2020

