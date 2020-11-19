Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 3: What to expect for Meredith, Derek







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 3 is slated to arrive on ABC tonight, and we’re obviously in a place we never expected to be. Who could’ve predicted that Patrick Dempsey would be back on the show as Derek, or that he would be appearing over the course of the season?

It’s hard to know exactly how certain events on the series are going to go. Yet, it’s already been confirmed by Dempsey that Meredith has, in fact, contracted the virus that is plaguing a lot of people out there. We feel like this was probably an intentional move by the storytellers to show how dangerous this pandemic is, and it does allow them the chance to play with Derek in this alternate dream reality.

Will connecting with her past help Meredith fight more for her future? We’re hoping so, though she had a lot of other reasons to keep fighting in the first place — think in terms of her kids, or her friends, or her illustrious career. It’s just a time for reflection — when your life is in danger, often past events do flash in front of your eyes. This could very well be what is going on here.

While Meredith communicates with Derek in this dream state, the other doctors will do what they can to keep her stable and save her life … while also taking on a number of other cases, as well. There will still be some lighthearted moments — Grey’s Anatomy is still Grey’s Anatomy — but they certainly want you to have at least some concern from start to finish here. (The fact that this episode is called “My Happy Ending” isn’t altogether optimistic, either.)

