Batwoman season 2 teaser: Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder suits up







The CW has released a first-look teaser leading into the launch of Batwoman season 2 in the new year. So what does it give away? Not that much, other than the fact that Ryan Wilder is ready to put on the famous cowl.

If you look below, you can see Ryan suiting up, before finally saying “time to be powerful” as she’s ready to go out into the night. From what we’ve been able to see so far Javicia Leslie’s character has a different personality than Kate Kane (Ruby Rose). We can’t speak to whether or not she will have different motives, but she’s a character we will very much enjoy getting to know.

It should also be noted here that the costume that Ryan will wear is somewhat of a work-in-progress. The wig that she sports at the end of the teaser appears to look somewhat-similar to the one that Kate wore during season 1. Eventually, that is going to change as the character puts on a wig that allows her to showcase more of her individuality.

Beyond just Ryan herself, there are also an abundance of other questions. Take, for example, how she is going to relate to some other characters in this world. Not much has been said about what the relationship will be between some of them and Ryan; we would also assume that we would be meeting some newcomers who are a regular part of her life, as well. There is a lot of mystery still out there, but we’re very-much pleased that the promotional campaign for season 2 is kicking off in fine form already.

The new season of Batwoman will be premiering on Sunday, January 17 — we have a feeling that there will be a lot more in the way of scoop before we get around to that date.

