The Rookie season 3: Premiere date revealed for Nathan Fillion, cast







Curious to learn when The Rookie season 3 is set to come on the air? Wonder no more!

Today, ABC confirmed that the Nathan Fillion-led police drama will be back on Sunday, January 3, and still in its normal timeslot of 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. After being a big-time bubble show in its first season, The Rookie managed to breathe new life into its new Sunday timeslot last season. It gave the network some nice year-to-year gains, proving that both this show (and Fillion himself) have a pretty devoted audience.

So what is coming up over the course of the new season? To go along with the premiere date, ABC did release an official synopsis with a few more details about what’s coming:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

We wouldn’t say that anything within this synopsis is altogether shocking, but the start of season 3 should be fairly intriguing as we see whether or not Nolan can escape the situation he was put it by Armstrong. Right when he started to figure out the truth, he was thrown into what seems to be a pretty-extreme frame job. We have a hard time knowing if he’s going to be able to get out of this situation or not, but we’re certainly looking forward to how the writers tackle that. There is also a lot of other important subject matter that needs to be looked at when when it comes to being a police officer in 2021, but it may take more time to get information on that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some more insight pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







