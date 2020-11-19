Outlander, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan get Critics Choice ‘Super’ nods







What are the Critics Choice Super Awards? This is a brand-new awards ceremony, an extension of the regular Critics Choice Awards, that is set to arrive on The CW come Sunday, January 10. There were a not of nominations across all categories today, and it is some good news for Outlander following the success of season 5.

Today, the Starz drama itself received a nomination for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, while Sam Heughan scored a nod for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series and Caitriona Balfe did the same in the Actress field. This awards ceremony recognizes a number of different genres, and in general is looking to recognize some shows that have become unfortunately overlooked over the years.

You can see the entire list of nominees for the Critics Choice Super Awards here — the ceremony is being produced remotely, and will be hosted by famed director Kevin Smith alongside actress/writer Dani Fernandez. The CW is a pretty-perfect fit here — it at least makes sense when you consider that they have more superhero shows than anyone in between Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, and other shows. HBO’s Lovecraft Country actually received more nominations than any other program, with it receiving a grand total of six nods across the board.

Hopefully, we’ll see Outlander take home a little bit of recognition here — we’ve long felt that shows like this are incredibly important for the sake of getting more attention on your show. It’s a chance to have people paying attention who may not be doing so otherwise. Also, it’s recognition based solely on the quality of the work, which is certainly also a plus.

