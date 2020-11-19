Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan looks to the long-term future







We know that it’s been said before, but isn’t it still nice to hear that Sam Heughan hopes to go the distance with Outlander? We know there is a season 6 coming, but beyond that, the future has not been made clear.

Were we hoping for a season 7 renewal this year? At one point, it was certainly a pipe-dream sort of possibility in our mind. Yet, everything has been pushed back due to the global health crisis. There’s no reason think that Starz would issue a renewal before season 6 even starts filming, especially if they are negotiating for another two-season renewal like we’ve seen in the past.

For now, what we can pass along is Sam’s latest comment on the subject of the future in an interview with Parade, promoting his new book Clanlands (co-authored by Graham McTavish) and his upcoming Men in Kilts series: “I hope we get to the end and I hope we finish it properly … We love the story.”

Note that obviously, Starz has the final season on more Outlander seasons as opposed to Sam. The article does reiterate a few things that we’ve noted here, including that season 6 will likely start filming in January (subject to change) and that Men in Kilts will premiere next year.

One thing that does give us hope for more Outlander is the fact that Starz ordered Men in Kilts in the first place. That shows a greater commitment to the brand in some shape or form; sure, Men in Kilts isn’t officially connected to the Outlander universe, but it’s there in spirit thanks to Scotland, Heughan, and of course Graham. There’s obviously still a great love of all things Scotland over at Starz — here’s to hoping that lasts for a few more years.

We’re hoping for many more Outlander seasons … but what about you?

