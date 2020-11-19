Chicago Fire season 9 episode 2: Did Casey and Brett kiss?







Entering Chicago Fire season 9 episode 2 tonight, we imagined that there could be something related to Casey and Brett. Yet, we can’t quite say that we thought it was going to be anything close to this.

At the very end of the episode, and after the dramatic rescue that came about when Brett and Mackey were in peril, we finally saw Casey and Brett kiss. Both of them admitted that they’ve been waiting for a moment like this for a while — there are clearly feelings there, and the two have been around each other for so long that there is also a friendship.

Yet, there is also a lot of baggage that needs to be dealt with — heavy baggage. You saw some of that at the end of the episode where Brett asks Casey whether or not he would leave if Dawson came back and asked him to take off with her. His response? He didn’t know, and he hadn’t spoken to her in a while. That shut the door on everything Brett/Casey rather quickly, and we can’t say that we are altogether shocked.

So where do you go from here? Brett’s right to feel like she can’t be anyone’s second choice, and even the slightest hesitation should give her some pause. Casey’s held onto his feelings for Dawson, and you saw that play out last season when she turned back up around 51. This episode is that story coming home to roost. Brett doesn’t want to be in a situation where Casey could just up and leave her if Dawson comes back into the picture.

This is something that has to be dealt with. We’re not sure that Dawson is going to be returning this season, but Casey still has to find a way to be okay with moving forward fully. His only other option? Waiting for Dawson, which may be waiting for something that never happens.

