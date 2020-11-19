Chicago Fire season 9 episode 3 return date for Taylor Kinney, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, do you find yourself interested in getting the Chicago Fire season 9 episode 3 return date? Rest assured, we come bearing some more information on that subject within!

As we’ve noted already when it comes to Chicago Med, the first thing worth noting here is that there is no new episode next week. Not only that, but there isn’t a new episode the week after, either. The reason for this has a lot to do with NBC’s plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas specials. Maybe it has a little bit to do with production, as well, given that we learned tonight that we’re not going to be seeing any more of One Chicago until we get around to Wednesday, January 6. We’re sure that there will be a longer run of episodes then. There has to be, right?

Ultimately, we understand if people are feeling a little bit bummed-out about the fact that we aren’t getting new episodes for a while. Remember this, though — we don’t tend to get new episodes in this franchise in the month of December. This is NBC just holding firm to their typical schedule, but cutting a lot of episodes out of the early batch of episodes.

Here’s the silver lining — provided that production is able to go along smoothly over the next several weeks (remember that it was recently shut down due to a positive test for a matter of time), we think the schedule in the new year will feel a little bit more normal. What we saw tonight was more or less just an appetizer for the main course that is coming later.

Because of the long wait until new episodes, though, we have to say that you can’t have too many expectations for what’s coming up for at least a little while.

