Chicago Med season 6 episode 3 return date hopes on NBC







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the Chicago Med season 6 episode 3 return date? While nothing is official as of yet, we can start handing down a little bit of info within.

Let’s go ahead and break down some of the bad news now without further delay: There is no new episode of the series next week. Meanwhile, there’s also not one the week after. What gives with that? NBC is plotting to air some specials themed around Thanksgiving and Christmas, with the latter being the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center event that they do every year.

As for whether or not there are more episodes of Chicago Med coming this year beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see. The network doesn’t often air new episodes of One Chicago in December, but remember that this is a far-from-typical year. Also, we’ve only had a chance to see a couple of episodes so far. That does open the door for them to do a lot of different things — depending on where production is amidst the global health crisis. It is taking longer for people to produce these episodes, so patience is going to be required.

Of course, we’re going to have more updates once we figure out what the future holds for Chicago Med, with the same going for its counterparts in Chicago Fire / Chicago Med. The safety of the cast and crew has to be the most important thing, even over getting new episodes out as soon as possible.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 6 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news related to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







