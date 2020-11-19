For Life season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A ‘Homecoming’ for Aaron Wallace







Following tonight’s premiere, it’s fair to say that For Life season 2 episode 2 is going to be a rather different show.

It’s true that it was spoiled far ahead of tonight’s premiere that Aaron Wallace was going to get a chance to get out of prison. Yet, there’s a real difference between imagining this happening and then getting a chance to see it happen. This is going to be emotional; it has to be. This is a chance to see Aaron try to figure out what he wants his life to be beyond prison. There’s a part of it that he’s probably figured out already — he wants to help those who have no other defense. The wrongfully imprisoned are often slighted and forgotten about. He can be their beacon.

Yet, in the end it’s easier said than done to take on this role. There will still probably be a lot of hurdles, whether it be the judgment of other attorneys or the difficulties that come with clearing someone’s name. Luckily, Aaron knows all the tricks at this point — he’s gone through this himself.

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Homecoming” – A newly liberated man, Aaron acclimates to family life outside of prison. As he attempts to help Jamal with his case, Aaron encounters Jamal’s sister who needs legal help of her own. Former nemesis Spencer Richardson proposes an intriguing work opportunity to Aaron and Roswell on ABC’s “For Life,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Hopefully, over the course of the coming weeks we’ll see more of what the show looks like — there could be more emphasis on the client-of-the-week storylines, but we also have to imagine there will be some larger through-lines put in here, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to For Life

What do you most want to see when it comes to For Life season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







