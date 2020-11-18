The Good Doctor star Richard Schiff shares health update in virus battle







For those looking for more updates on the state of Richard Schiff, today we do come bearing some positive news.

In a new post on Twitter, the Good Doctor star and West Wing alum indicated that he was just taken off oxygen, and that he is “cautiously optimistic” that he will be released from the hospital soon. He and his wife Sheila Kelley (who also tested positive for the virus) have both been recovering over the past several days; Kelley is already at home and, in Schiff’s words, is “doing better.”

Fighting off this virus has to be a scary thing, and we appreciate Richard still taking some time to give updates along the way. He’s fighting this with as much of a positive attitude as possible, and absolutely has received endless support from his friends and colleagues.

If you had not heard, production on The Good Doctor remains largely unaffected by Schiff’s hospitalization, and the ABC series is one of many that has strict safety measures including frequent testing and PPE/masks on set along with social distancing. The medical drama recently spent a couple of episodes focusing on the virus, before eventually moving past it and presenting a story meant to reflect a more hopeful future. We know that this is something that a lot of people are still looking towards in real life; we all need a little bit of hope sometimes.

For now, let’s continue to send all sorts of love and well-wishes towards Schiff and Kelley as they continue their battle. They can be an inspiration to many out there fighting; they can pull through this, and we can all work to get to the other side of what has been a horrible crisis through much of 2020.

As we’ve stated in the past, we will offer up some more updates on this story the moment that we have them to pass along. New episodes of The Good Doctor will continue airing Monday nights on ABC. (Photo: ABC.)

Markers are down. Cautiously optimistic for release soon. Perhaps all the prayers and thoughts need a big thank you. @thesheilakelley also doing better. Let’s keep sending positivity to everyone out there struggling. We got your back! https://t.co/bjDSlXMqSY — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 18, 2020

