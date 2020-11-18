Station 19 season 4 episode 2 video: Is there a tiger on the loose?







As we move into Station 19 season 4 episode 2 to arrive on ABC tomorrow night, be prepared for something super different. While we know that the pandemic setting isn’t quite going away, there are other problems that the station is going to have to deal with.

We’ve heard of a cat getting stuck in a tree, but a tiger being out on the streets? That’s a little different. The promo below indicates that some of these characters are going to have to patrol the streets to figure out how to handle this crisis — and we’re pretty sure they will need some help from animal control or someone else. Our first question here, of course, is what caused this to happen. Beyond that, how did the writers come up with this? Did they get caught up in the Tiger King wave like so many other people out there?

Over the course of this episode, our hope is that we do also get some more insight as to how Andy is doing following everything that she learned about her mother; meanwhile, it would be nice to start to see more of Carina and Maya’s relationship given that Carina is now a series regular. We still don’t know if they will be able to spend a ton of time together, given that everyone at the hospital is around the virus so much and they may be isolating themselves from most of the rest of the world — including significant others. Time will tell.

In the end, though, we do anticipate that this episode is going to serve as an opportunity to learn more about all of the different characters in the Station 19 world. We need to check in Jack, Travis, and others to see where they are at the moment.

