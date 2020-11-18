The Orville season 3: When is filming going to resume again?







If you have been eagerly awaiting The Orville to come back with new episodes, rest assured we understand. It’s been almost two years already since season 2 premiered, and it may be many months still until it premieres.

Like a lot of other shows out there, work on The Orville season 3 was stalled due to the start of the global pandemic, and it’s taken longer for the cast and crew to be able to return to work. Why is that? This is a hugely ambitious show with a lot of much-needed precautions, especially when you remember the extensive amount of hair and makeup needed to bring certain characters to life.

According to a new report from Trek Movie, there are plans in the works for season 3 to start filming again next month. We’ve already seen evidence of pre-production and planning underway, and we know that there’s a real eagerness for everyone to get back eventually.

From every bit of evidence that we’ve seen, the wait will prove worth it. The move to Hulu from Fox is going to give The Orville a chance to have longer episodes and dive into even more ambitious material. We don’t think the tone or the style of the show will change; instead, it’s only going to get bigger and better. This is one of those few shows where we really don’t want to know too much leading into each episode premiering; isn’t it better to have the element of surprise here and there? We at least like to think so.

Given the lengthy post-production time for most episodes of The Orville, we’d be surprised if new episodes aired in the first half of 2021; at this point, we’ll just take on any announcement as it arrives on our metaphorical doorstep.

