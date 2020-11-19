SWAT season 4 episode 4 air date: Prepare for ‘Memento Mori,’ more







Want to see what the future holds for SWAT season 4? Within this article, we can hand down some of the early news we’ve got on the subject.

We should start things off by noting this: At present, there is an installment set for CBS on November 18. There just isn’t a whole lot of other news about it right now. We know the title is “Memento Mori.” What does that mean? It can be something that serves as a reminder of death or despair — a skull or a raven are good examples of that.

If you’re wondering, that doesn’t sound like great news for a lot of the characters on this show. There is no synopsis out there just yet, but we have to imagine that this is going to be a tough episode that pushes Hondo and the remainder of the team.

So what is coming up beyond that? At the moment, we know that there is no episode of SWAT scheduled for December 2, with the primary reason for that being that this is when SEAL Team has a two-hour premiere. There is one scheduled for the week after on December 9, but we may be forced to wait for a good while to get details on that. Patience is going to be a virtue in this crazy production schedule, and so is flexibility. We have to be prepared for air dates to shift based on what happens with the pandemic and various sets.

Ultimately, we just want SWAT to continue doing what they air — telling powerful stories that test their characters in a lot of different ways. Oh, and of course give some great action sequences featuring Shemar Moore.

