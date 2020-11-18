Snowfall season 4 spoilers: The latest slice of casting news







While we don’t have all that much in the way of Snowfall season 4 premiere date news just yet, we can at least discuss someone new entering the fold.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see Mayans MC alum Antonio Jaramillo enter the series in a recurring role moving forward. As for his role, he will be the new chief of Tijuana Police named Oscar Fuentes. Per the official character description, he is “bold, ambitious, connected, smart and dangerous. He’s willing to let Teddy and Gustavo continue to go about their business in Mexico but only if they make it worth his while.”

So what do we take away from this? He’s not necessary an adversary to some of the familiar faces on the show, but he could be. He’s really about who is going to do the most for him — he’s fine to take favors, provided that these favors feel worthwhile when the dust settles.

It is nice to see that Teddy and Gustavo have a storyline that is going to be well-constructed — one of the things that does make Snowfall successful is the richness of the world. You have everything with Franklin, but he’s far from the only important point of view that you have in the show. We often find ourselves rotating out between a lot of the different people in this world, with them contributing something to the stakes and the end result.

With Snowfall in production again after a long pandemic-related layoff, our hope is that you will get to see season 4 at some point early next year. In the end, though, it’s all going to come down specifically to what the folks over at FX want.

