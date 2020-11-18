The Conners season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A thoughtful gesture?







Interested in getting more insight on The Conners season 3 episode 5? We are, after all, pleased to report that there is another installment coming next week. This is one that will feature its fair share of chaos … which seems to be part for the course mostly with a show like this. It’s also going to introduce a new character in a manager at Wellman Plastics — basically, Darlene is getting a new friend!

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Conners season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery” – Darlene begins to develop a friendship with a manager at Wellman Plastics, which lands her in an awkward situation between the boss and her sister, Becky. Meanwhile, Louise’s brother, Neville, tries to win over Jackie by making a thoughtful gesture, creating uncomfortable tension, on “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

With all of this information in mind, it feels like tension and awkward comedy is going to be front and center for everything that we’re seeing coming up, which of course we’re not altogether upset with at all. Isn’t this one of the things that the show does best?

In a way, we are quite thrilled to see this as the sort of stories The Conners are tackling in their near future. While we’re sure that there will still be some topical issues addressed here and there, it was probably hard to focus solely on them when you consider the writers are tackling scripts a good bit in advance. For example, this episode was probably penned far before the Presidential Election.

