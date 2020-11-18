The Bachelorette spoilers: Ben Smith’s new romantic gesture for Tayshia







Last night on The Bachelorette, we saw Ben Smith do what he could in order to have this big, romantic moment with Tayshia. He wanted to wait until the very last moment of the group date to sweep her away — that way, he could stay out of the messy drama and create a fantastic last impression.

Here was the problem that Ben ran into: People who over-strategize on this show rarely do well. He basically squandered his hope of any time with Tayshia and now, he’s in a spot where he will have to play catch-up. That is what he’s going to be looking to do next week’s new episode, and the synopsis below gives us more of a sense of precisely what to expect:

Ben and Ed ramp up their individual plans to secretly visit Tayshia. Which one will be standing on her doorstep when she answers his knock? Will his wish for alone time be granted? The other man’s enthusiastic rap on the wrong door leads to an awkward conversation.

If we had to guess, we’d say that Ben will get his wish for alone time, whereas things are going to get a little bit messy for Ed. He hasn’t exactly had the best of luck as of late — though granted, one of his biggest problems comes courtesy of him spending way too much time obsessing over Chasen.

Do you think that either Ben or Ed will succeed with their plan on The Bachelorette?

