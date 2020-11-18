The Bachelor spoilers: First promo from Matt James’ season!







While you’re still in the midst of Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, why not look ahead now with Matt James? We know that he’s going to be the next lead for the franchise, and his season of the show is currently in production!

If you look below, you can see a number of different women saying hello to Matt for the first time on a glamorous red carpet. If you did not know already, this season of the show is filming away from the mansion, much like Clare/Tayshia’s season did in the Palm Springs area. This is because there is once again a bubble environment to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Matt is a bit of a unicorn himself — he’s the first lead in years to never be on a previous season, even if he’s got ties to Tyler Cameron and other people within Bachelor Nation. He’s also notable as the first Black Bachelor, and from what we’ve seen so far he’s more than ready to take this challenge on. There is going to be drama for sure, but clearly also romance — and the return of hot tubs! Because we have been in the Palm Springs area for The Bachelorette this season, there’s been less of a need for people to jump into those.

The Bachelor is poised to premiere on January 4 — in other words, you aren’t going to have to wait all that long to see what’s coming up next.

