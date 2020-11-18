The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Will the Ben, Noah drama continue?







Next week on The Bachelorette episode 17, we have to imagine the competition will intensify. How can it not at this point? We had fights aplenty between Ed and Chasen, Noah shaving his mustache, and also some favorites emerging from the field. Take, for example, someone like Ivan or Zac. Everyone is currently doing their part to try to stand out.

Yet, the romantic journey is going to take a few more twists coming up — how could it not? This is all in the fabric of what this show is! In the preview for what is coming up on the next new episode, we may see the follow-up to what happened between Ben and Noah. Ben was annoyed that Noah seemingly took some of his time; he felt like he wanted some sort of vengeance, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens from here.

At the end of the promo, we did hear Tayshia claim that she will “gladly” walk anyone out the door who is just there to cause drama. We’ll see if that does end up being true and someone goes home … could that be Noah? Some of the guys would like for that to be the case?

What do you think is going to be happening on The Bachelorette episode 7?

