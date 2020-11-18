The Undoing season 2: Could HBO change their mind, order more?







We know that we’re inching pretty close to the end of The Undoing on HBO — there are only two episodes left. We also know that this show has become quite a hit for the network. According to a new report from TVLine, the ratings breakdown for the season so far puts it ahead of other new shows Perry Mason and Lovecraft Country — the former is already renewed to come back for a season 2, whereas the latter is also likely to return.

So why not bring back The Undoing, as well? The problem is that it was always designed to be limited series … but then again, so was Big Little Lies. That show went on to have a season 2, and there’s still a chance at a season 3 — though nothing is confirmed there.

Let’s just get to the bad news now: It doesn’t seem as though HBO is changing their mind in this case. The same TVLine report claims that there are no plans to extend the show’s run despite the ratings. The Undoing is based on source material, and with that in mind we imagine that the case will be tied up by the time the finale ends. As for whether or not the outcome is the same as the book, that remains to be seen — we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a major twist to keep everyone on their toes.

While we do think there is more story that could be drawn out of this world of wealth, sometimes it’s better to be left wanting more. A season 2 may not have the same weight — plus, Nicole Kidman clearly has such a relationship with David E. Kelley and HBO that they can all collaborate again on some other projects.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Undoing and what is coming up next

Do you wish that The Undoing season 2 could happen, or do you think it’s better the show is ending as it potentially should?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back soon for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







