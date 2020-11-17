The Undoing episode 5 promo: Do Jonathan, Grace fall apart further?







As you prepare for The Undoing episode 5 on HBO this coming weekend, you better prepare yourself for chaos all over the place. Grace may have to contend with questions almost right away, and whatever plans that were present previously for the trial are going straight out the window.

In the promo below, you can see how initially, there were plans for Grace and Jonathan to try and enter this courtroom united. Yet, that seems to fall by the wayside rather quickly. They get cornered, Grace gets questioned about the CCTV footage, and after that, everything seems to take a turn for the worse.

Of course, the mystery of who killed Elena is largely the focal point of the show, and that is not going to change. But who really did it? That’s not something that we feel altogether certain on regardless of what the source material says. This is a show that has already gone out of its way to signal that it’s more than fine doing its own thing, and we have a hard time imagining that this is going to be changing at this point. We think all possibilities are on the table, and both Grace and Jonathan could prove to be innocent when the dust settles.

We’d just be surprised if there is some sort of clear answer at the end of this episode — why do that when you can let it linger until the finale? If nothing else, we do think that this episode may be able to cross a suspect or two off the board. Or, at least that’s what we are hoping to see. We want every single step on the road to the end be worth it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Undoing

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Undoing episode 5?

Who do you think killed Elena at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







