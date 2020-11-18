Chicago Fire season 9 episode 2 sneak peek: Will Casey find Brett?







At the end of last week’s Chicago Fire season 9 premiere, one thing was abundantly clear: Brett and Mackey were in a bad situation. They found themselves in a life-or-death crisis, and it wasn’t 100% clear if they were going to make it through after the ambulance crashed.

With that being said, we’ve long had hope that Chicago Fire wasn’t going to be so cruel as to kill someone off just one year removed from killing off Otis. Why do that to all of our hearts? We think there’s a good chance Brett and Mackey make it through, but it’s going to take some determination from them … and some help from their colleagues.

This is where one of the sneak peeks from tonight’s upcoming episode comes into play. As you can see below, Casey is going to be practically leaping out of the firetruck to get to the ambulance in time. It’s a clear reminder of how much Casey cares about 51, but in particular Brett since we know we’re building towards something with the two of them. We can’t promise a long-term relationship or anything like that, but it does feel like there’s an eagerness to explore something there at this point.

While Casey may do his part to help Brett and Mackey in this moment, some of the teases that are already out there for this episode signal that Brett’s own leadership is going to carry the day as she and her new partner work to get out of this situation. This is one of the things that Chicago Fire has done a great job at over the years, allowing us to see over time more and more of characters evolving and changing. For some (including Stella, possibly) this means that there is a chance to move up the metaphorical ladder.

