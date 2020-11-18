Animal Kingdom season 5, Claws, Snowpiercer hyped in new promo







Excited to see Animal Kingdom season 5, Claws season 4, and Snowpiercer back on the air soon? Unfortunately, TNT has not released premiere dates for any of these shows, but they have released a new promo giving us some good news. Theoretically, they are all coming on the air “soon.”

So what does “soon” really mean? That’s a relative question. In the case of Snowpiercer, it had a significant leg up given that so much work on season 2 was done before the start of the pandemic. Claws (entering its final season) and Animal Kingdom were back at work, but they weren’t as far along; yet, we know that Animal Kingdom in particular may be closer to getting done now.

This promo is not long enough to contain any substantial footage for any of these shows, but at the moment we have to feel like there is going to be something larger before too long. The most important thing that we have at the moment is just recognition that TNT knows people are eagerly awaiting these shows — in the case of Animal Kingdom and Claws, both of them have been off the air more or less for a year and a half. There’s a lot to look forward to with that, so here’s to hoping we get bigger and flashier things coming up. We do think we’ll be waiting until the new year at the earliest in order to see some new episodes.

