FBI season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A look at ‘Unreasonable Doubt’







Want to get some more news when it comes to FBI season 3 episode 2 next week? Then prepare for an installment called “Unreasonable Doubt.” This is an episode that should throw you almost back into the familiar vibe of what this show is — all about cases, putting together pieces, and learning a little bit more about the characters in the process.

Ultimately, we don’t think that the writers are out to shake up anything too much this season, even with a new character and a lot of real-life headlines hovering over it.

For some more specific details of what’s coming, CarterMatt has the full FBI season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Unreasonable Doubt” – The team races to stop an active serial killer after three women are found weighted down at the bottom of a lake, and Jubal looks into an old closed case after there are multiple similarities to the recent victims, on FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS doesn’t tend to give a ton away about upcoming episodes in advance, but the bare details here suggest enough. After all, we’re looking here at a story all about a dangerous killer is on the loose, and everyone is going to be doing what they can in order to get answers.

Let’s just hope now that FBI manages moving forward to continue giving us memorable stories, and making themselves all the more appealing to their core audience. The hope is that this show does have the ratings retention of One Chicago on NBC — Dick Wolf clearly has a format and a model that works very well across all of his shows.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right away

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







