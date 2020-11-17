The Good Doctor season 4 episode 5 will be winter finale







It may not be the news that a lot of people out there want to hear, but it’s worth noting nonetheless — The Good Doctor season 4 will be airing its winter finale soon.

This week, ABC unveiled that the upcoming November 30 episode “Fault” is going to serve as the final episode of the year — and yea, that’s a far smaller number of episodes than we typically get in the first part of the season. What gives? It’s mostly a function of the fact that The Good Doctor, like so many other shows, started production late. There’s a chance there will be fewer episodes overall, depending on the production schedule. Airing this episode on November 30 gives the cast and crew a chance in Vancouver to produce some episodes in advance. With that in mind, we could get a solid run of stories moving into the new year.

For some more details, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 finale synopsis below:

“Fault” – Dr. Shaun Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when one of his intern’s misdiagnosis of a patient has dire consequences. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Alex Park and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) treat a patient with a ruptured cyst affecting key functions of her brain. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Park bond over failed relationships on the winter finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

As for whether or not there’s going to be some huge cliffhanger at the end of this episode, it remains to be seen. Yet, it’s going to be rather hard for the show to top everything that they’ve brought to the table already as of late.

