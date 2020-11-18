This Is Us season 5 episode 5 return date hopes on NBC







Want to know the This Is Us season 5 episode 5 return date, or at least get some idea as to when the show could be back? Go ahead and consider this piece your source for that now!

Of course, we do feel like we gotta kick this off with some rather-bad news in that you could be waiting for a little while to see what’s next. There is no confirmed date as of yet from NBC, as they have yet to release either an official title or a synopsis. It’s possible that a promo tonight will offer some more updates — if that is the case, we will be back with some additional updates on that subject. Update: We now know that This Is Us is going to be coming back on January 5. That is a really long wait.

Want to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest from tonight’s new episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have other news coming that you don’t want to miss.

As for what we want to see coming up, at the top of the list has to be some sort of revelation when it comes to Randall and his mother Laurel. So far, we continue to be privy to more information here than Sterling K. Brown’s character — a viral video tonight led to the mysterious Fisherman hearing him say the words “William Hill.” That was a signal to him, and a reference that clearly, he knows who he was talking about. Will that cause him to reach out? That feels likely.

Meanwhile, we also are expect to hear more of what happened to Kate in the past, especially since we learned about something as shocking as a past pregnancy. There does need to be more of Kevin and Madison’s development, but we did not even see her in the episode tonight.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







