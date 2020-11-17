The Amazing Race 32 episode 6 video: A journey in the Trabant







Are you prepared for The Amazing Race 32 episode 6 airing on CBS? The teams are in Berlin, and they’re going to be put in some uncomfortable situations as a result.

Take, for example, what we see in the latest sneak peek below. Not only is everyone going to be tasked with getting to a very important Disco (a small one, in fact), but they will be doing so in an old-timey Trabant car, one that actually has not been produced in around thirty years.

What makes this car so notable? It’s a few different things, including the fact that it’s super-tiny … and also the fact that it’s really hard to operate. Some teams struggle to even get the doors open! There’s something super-comical about seeing Gary & DeAngelo get into such a vehicle, and we can only hope for their sake that they aren’t going to be in there all that long.

For Will & James, meanwhile, driving around in this car presents a totally-different sort of struggle. Just remember here that on this past episode, they were in a situation where they struggled to get a stick-shift out of the airport. This is a completely different animal. Being able to drive these cars effectively is going to be a key component in making it through this leg; of course, to go along with this navigation is key. We already saw what happened to Michelle and Victoria when they were unable to figure out how to get to one of the final stops on their leg in Paris.

