This Is Us season 5: The Randall, Laurel, William Hill mystery deepens







What happened to Randall’s biological mother Laurel? That is the biggest mystery that we’ve got on This Is Us season 5.

For most of this episode, we’ll admit that we didn’t have too much of an idea as to how the next piece in this mystery was going to fall. On this past episode, we were introduced to the mysterious Fisherman and his granddaughter — he seemed like someone who had a relationship with Laurel. Tonight, we learned that he was also very familiar with the name William Hill. Randall spoke it out loud during one of his live streams, one that went accidentally viral due to Malik forgetting to turn the stream off midway through. Who would’ve thought that Randall stripping was going to be the way that he was connected to his past?

Yet, the Fisherman saw the viral video and now, he has a chance to reach out to Randall. We know how much he seemed to care for Laurel, and while we don’t know exactly if she is still alive, there is a larger story here left to tell … and it’s one that almost certainly will be told.

Ironically, Malik’s mistake in the midst of Randall’s day may end up bringing the two so much closer together. Ultimately, it seems like Randall is set to get him a larger internship, which is on the path to him making more of his dreams come true. Be prepared for some exciting stuff in the weeks ahead!

