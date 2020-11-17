FBI season 3 premiere sneak peek: Maggie and OA reunite!







It’s been a long wait, but the FBI season 3 premiere is now around the corner! There is a new episode airing on CBS this week, and we’re glad to see Maggie Bell back in on the action.

So where has Maggie been? Let’s just say that she had a specific mission, working on taking out a lot of bad people. She was successful, she’s back, and clearly, she is not altogether interested in spending a lot of time talking about it. Maybe that is something that can be explored over the course of the season, but it’s clear that she’s just ready to be Maggie Bell again, working with OA and doing her part to complete high-stakes cases.

For those who don’t know, there were originally plans to have Maggie’s absence be larger in terms of the total number of episodes she was gone. However, that was back in the spring when Missy Peregrym was on maternity leave. The onset of the global health crisis clearly changed things, and that has led to the show needing to be a little bit flexible when it comes to changing up their stories. Since Maggie is officially back, it’s hard to be anything other than happy at this moment.

If you haven’t seen the FBI season 3 premiere synopsis yet, it should give you a better overall idea as to what’s coming up:

“Never Trust a Stranger” – The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA’s personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement, on the third season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It will be nice to see another new person in the midst of the action, but also learn a little bit more about OA in the process of tying things up. We’re only one day away now!

