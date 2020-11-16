All Rise season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Will Lola recuse herself?







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on All Rise season 2 episode 2 next week? This is an installment that will pick up right where the premiere left off, and showcase a lot of tension from start to finish. We already know about Lola’s detainment at the protest, and some of the aftermath that unfolded as a result. Now, things are escalating to the point where Lola has to recuse herself from a case, the last place that a judge wants to be. You know that you can issue an impartial verdict, so why be stuck with something of this nature?

Below, CarterMatt has the full All Rise season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“Keep Ya Head Up”– Lola may be asked to recuse herself from a case after the video of her detainment is leaked. Also, Mark continues to seek the hate crime enhancement in Jesse’s (Tyler Barnhardt) trial, even after being met with resistance, and the case is further complicated when Jesse is suspected of having a medical condition, on part two of a two-part second season premiere of ALL RISE, Monday, Nov. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, we’re curious to see how this episode will impact the remainder of the season. We know that All Rise is a show that often does have a case-of-the-week element to it, and they probably won’t want to defer from that all that much. With that being said, though, it also does benefit this show to touch back in on this situation for Lola and how it is impacting her.

