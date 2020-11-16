Station 19 episode 4 episode 3 spoilers: The future of Sullivan’s career







Will Sullivan be able to be a firefighter again? Station 19 season 4 episode 3 should be the episode that starts to give us some evidence of that. This installment is entitled “We Are Family,” and it could feel rather different than others when it airs on December 3. Sure, there is still going to be a fire that a lot of characters need to investigate, but there is also a hearing that will determine what sort of punishment Sullivan faces. Some familiar characters from season 3 will return for it, and there will also be a Grey’s Anatomy presence roped in here as well.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Station 19 season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some additional news as to what’s coming up:

The future of Sullivan’s career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway, and Ben, Dr. Richard Webber, Emmett Dixon and former Fire Chief Dixon are called to testify. Meanwhile, the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home and performance space for some of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens.

On the surface, we would assume that there will be at least some good news that is coming for Sullivan over the course of this episode. After all, it would be rather weird if we didn’t have him doing something in this field moving forward! We don’t necessarily think that he’ll get everything that he wants right away; it will be a process. The same goes for Sullivan’s personal life with Andy — they are clearly not in a great place right now, but we do think they can get there.

So why are we having to wait until December 3? Think in terms of the Thanksgiving holiday. We know it stinks to get a one-week hiatus only two episodes in, but we just have to be prepared for some unexpected surprises this year. It’s a function of where things are in this pandemic.

