Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 video: A spotlight on Mary J. Blige’s Monet







As we await the return of Power Book II: Ghost on December 6, there are certain characters we know we gotta watch out for. Mary J. Blige’s Monet is someone who has to be pretty high on the list — and for a multitude of reasons.

In the video below, you get a little bit of a crash course on why Monet’s such a threat to make waves in this world — she is shrewd, calculating, and she knows how to delegate and the right people for each job. She may be in a business somewhat-similar to Ghost, but she doesn’t operate in anywhere near the same way. For years on the original Power, we saw Ghost trying to retreat from his life of crime into something else. For Monet, however, it’s totally different — she is fine working to embrace this said life, and has no problem diving head-first into a lot of the chaos and danger that comes with it.

Also, Monet certainly approaches family differently. There was a hesitation by Ghost to show his kinds the “real” him, which may be one of the reasons for the fissures that formed over the course of Power itself. Meanwhile, Monet has no problem getting her kids in on the act, and that creates a situation where she can cover more ground … though it also means more danger.

Within the second half of season 1, we have a feeling that we’ll see more of how dangerous Monet can truly be. She also make gave Tariq more and more leeway within her family empire, but will that change if he betrays her? What about if he breaks Diana’s heart, given that she seems to have a liking to Tariq at this very moment?

What do you think is coming for Monet on Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 and beyond?

