Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 & beyond: More possible cameo hopes







We know that Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 is coming onto Starz this weekend. Meanwhile, we also know that some familiar faces will be turning up. We’ve already seen a good bit of Rashad Tate, and some familiar faces from Book I like Blanca and Effie have also shown their faces.

Want to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then watch the latest breakdown below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates coming…

So who else from the Power universe are we hoping to see in some shape or form? We should note that we’re not including Tommy in here because it’s too obvious — there are some other names and faces who could be making their presence felt and be interesting in their own right.

Ramona – Given her romantic ties to Ghost, we wouldn’t be shocked if she somehow gets looped into the trial of Tasha in some shape or form … even if she probably would just move forward with her life in whatever way she could.

Paz – Hey, she was one of the suspects as hyped within Book I for Ghost’s death. Yet, is there any real reason to see her again?

2-Bit – We know that he’s loyal to Tommy, and he’s also a fan favorite. It’s hard to think of a way to include him, though, unless it’s somehow setting up him getting to spend time with Tommy in Los Angeles.

Kadeem – It’s a little unlikely, but is there something more to this story given that Tasha killed LaKeisha? Also, we’d personally love to see more of Jesse Williams within this world somehow.

Yaz – We’re kidding … kind of. She’s technically been on the show already, but still Tariq’s little sister is largely MIA from the show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost

What other Power characters do you want to see in Book II?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







