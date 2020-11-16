A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The Eddie aftermath







The premiere of A Million Little Things season 3 is coming on ABC this Thursday, and that means a chance for answers is just about here. After a long time waiting, we are going to learn (finally!) whether or not Eddie survived the incident at the end of last season.

If you’re begging for answers, we don’t blame you … but the network seems keen on burying them as much as possible. Check they’ve even omitted any mentioning of his fate from some of the first details about episode 2, which is coming onto ABC on Thursday, December 3. Take a look at the synopsis below to get a full sense of some of what we know:

“writings on the wall” – Katherine and Theo learn to adapt to their new life after Eddie’s accident. Rome and Regina grow distant as Rome suppresses his anger over the failed adoption. Delilah struggles with having a date at the house while the kids are away. Maggie unexpectedly bonds with her new roommate as Gary navigates trying to stay friends with her while building his relationship with Darcy on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 3 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Don’t get us wrong — all of this is interesting, including seeing just how Katherine and Theo move forward and what Maggie’s relationship with her new roommate is like. It’s just tough focusing on all of this knowing we have this huge question mark hovering over everything. Whether or not Eddie survives shapes the remainder of the season; it will influence how other characters act and behave. How could it not when these characters are so close?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







